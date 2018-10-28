Lightning's Danick Martel: Returns from conditioning stint
Martel is back with the Lightning on Sunday after a conditioning assignment with AHL Syracuse.
Martel was sent down to get some game action, and he had one assist in four minor-league games. He's needed for depth since Ondrej Palat (lower body) is considered day-to-day. Martel's first chance to crack the lineup is Tuesday versus the Predators.
More News
-
Lightning's Danick Martel: Sent out for conditioning assignment•
-
Lightning's Danick Martel: Still waiting for Lightning debut•
-
Lightning's Danick Martel: Wins roster spot with Bolts•
-
Lightning's Danick Martel: Claimed by Lightning•
-
Flyers' Danick Martel: Subjected to waivers•
-
Flyers' Danick Martel: Inks two-way deal with Philadelphia•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.