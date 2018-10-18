Lightning's Danick Martel: Sent out for conditioning assignment
Martel was reassigned to AHL Syracuse for a conditioning stint Thursday.
Martel has yet to appear in a game for the Lightning this season, with his conditioning assignment designed to get him some game action with the Crunch. Considering the depth the team has at forward, it seems unlikely this will be the natural center's last stint in the minors -- even if it's just a temporary move this time.
