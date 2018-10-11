Lightning's Danick Martel: Still waiting for Lightning debut
Martel is likely a healthy scratch Thursday against Vancouver, reports Tampa Times.
Martel is waiting to make his Lightning debut. The small, electric winger is coming off a 25-goal, 40-point season (59 games) with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the AHL. The Bolts have played just one game and the coaches are working to figure out lines right now. He'll get his shot, but don't expect fantasy miracles if he's on a lower line. Keep Martel on the wire.
