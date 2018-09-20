Lightning's Daniel Walcott: Exits with arm/shoulder issue
Walcott took a hard hit during Wednesday's preseason game against the Hurricanes and exited immediately to the locker room, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
No word surfaced regarding whether or not the blueliner was able to return, but, given the potential severity inferred by Burns, it wouldn't be surprising if Walcott's night ended there. More information on his injury and a potential timetable could surface in the coming days.
