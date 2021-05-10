Walcott has been promoted to the active roster for Monday's game against the Panthers, Erik Erlendsson of Lightning Insider reports.

Erlendsson adds that Walcott could skate on a line with Gemel Smith and Mathieu Joseph, suggesting Walcott will be playing up front in his NHL debut rather than on the blue line. The 27-year-old Walcott has three points in nine games with AHL Syracuse this season.