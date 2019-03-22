Lightning's Daniel Walcott: Lands on waivers
Walcott (shoulder) was designated for waivers by the Lightning on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Walcott was injured during the preseason, but appears to finally have been cleared to resume playing. Once the defenseman clears, he will report to AHL Syracuse where he can play his first games of the 2018-19 campaign.
