Lightning's Daniel Walcott: Out 5-to-6 months
Walcott will sit out 5-to-6 months with a shoulder injury, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
Walcott was headed to AHL Syracuse after camp, but instead he's eyeing a late-February return. The 24-year-old blueliner scored five goals and added 11 assists last season in the minors.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...