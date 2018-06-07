Lightning's Daniel Walcott: Secures one-year pact
Walcott inked a one-year, two-way contract with Tampa Bay on Thursday.
Walcott -- who was originally draft by the Rangers in 2014 -- has spent the past three seasons playing for AHL Syracuse without earning a call-up. The defenseman notched five goals, 11 assists and 70 PIM this past year with the Crunch. Even if the Lightning don't re-sign Andrej Sustr or Slater Koekkoek, it's hard to find a spot in the lineup for Walcott given the emergence of Mikhail Sergachev and Jake Dotchin.
