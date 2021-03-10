Walcott signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Lightning on Tuesday.
Walcott has yet to make his NHL debut, and at 27 years old, he'd be a long shot to crack the defending champions' lineup any time soon. He'll serve as organizational depth on the blue line.
More News
-
Lightning's Daniel Walcott: Heads to AHL•
-
Lightning's Daniel Walcott: Signs two-way deal•
-
Lightning's Daniel Walcott: Healthy and on waivers•
-
Lightning's Daniel Walcott: Still hampered by shoulder issue•
-
Lightning's Daniel Walcott: Inks two-way deal•
-
Lightning's Daniel Walcott: Lands on waivers•