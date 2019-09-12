Lightning's Daniel Walcott: Still hampered by shoulder issue
Walcott will start training camp sporting a non-contact sweater due to the shoulder issue he suffered during camp in 2018, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
Walcott played in just five games with AHL Syracuse last season after moving down to the minors. It seems the 25-year-old is not yet back to 100 percent, given his limitations in training camp. Whenever he does get the all-clear, the Quebec native will be reassigned to the minors in the hopes of jump starting his career.
