Walcott was promoted to the taxi squad Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Walcott will add depth on the blue line as the Lightning embark on a four-game road trip to Columbus and Nashville. The 2014 fifth-round pick has yet to make his NHL debut. He has accrued three points and 12 PIM across nine AHL games this year.
More News
-
Lightning's Daniel Walcott: Signs two-year deal•
-
Lightning's Daniel Walcott: Heads to AHL•
-
Lightning's Daniel Walcott: Signs two-way deal•
-
Lightning's Daniel Walcott: Healthy and on waivers•
-
Lightning's Daniel Walcott: Still hampered by shoulder issue•
-
Lightning's Daniel Walcott: Inks two-way deal•