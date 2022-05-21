Raddysh, along with Simon Ryfors, Cole Koepke, Gage Goncalves and Hugo Alnefelt, were called up from AHL Syracuse on Friday, per CapFriendly.

Raddysh and the rest of the Lightning's Black Aces will get valuable training experience with the big club during the playoffs, but they're unlikely to draw into any postseason games, barring injuries.