Raddysh had two assists in a 4-2 win over the Avalanche on Tuesday.

Raddysh has put up four straight multi-point games (four goals, five assists), and he has 13 shots and a plus-6 rating in that span. He has put up 36 points in as many games in hiis pinch-me-I'm-dreaming season. That's enough to put Raddysh in a tie with Miro Heiskanen for fifth overall from the blue line. His 12 goals put him in a three-way tie with Cale Makar and Matthew Schaefer for third overall. There's no-one who would have predicted this output from the 29-year-old undrafted defender, but he has stepped up large in the absence of Victor Hedman (elbow), who will be out until at least February.