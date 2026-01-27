Raddysh scored a power-play goal in Monday's 2-0 win over Utah.

Raddysh broke the deadlock with a slap shot at the 17:38 mark of the second period. He's having an outstanding season in 2025-26 and is already up to 14 goals, with eight of those coming with the man advantage. Raddysh has established a new career-best mark in points with 44 (14 goals, 30 helpers) across 45 contests this season, so he should be rostered across all formats going forward.