Raddysh produced an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Raddysh has five helpers over his last eight contests, and he's posted a plus-7 rating in that span. The 28-year-old blueliner continues to fill a top-four role in place of J.J. Moser (lower body), who is not expected back until late February at the earliest. Raddysh has 12 points, 35 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 26 outings, but fantasy managers should remember he had 33 points in 82 regular-season games in 2023-24, so he could tap into a bit more offense moving forward.