Raddysh scored two goals, including the game winner, in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Well, well - the 27-year-old defender entered the game with a single goal (April 5) in 60 career NHL games. Raddysh's first put the Bolts up 1-0 early in the second, popping in a rebound with a backhander from in front of the net. And his second was a wraparound less than three minutes later. Raddysh isn't an offensive type, but he deserved every accolade for Thursday's effort.