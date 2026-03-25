Raddysh scored a goal and added two assists in a 6-3 win over the Wild on Tuesday.

The goal and one assist came on the power play; the goal was his 20th of the season. There are few superlatives strong enough to describe Raddysh's breakout season. The sniping is likely an anomaly given his inflated 11.1 shooting percentage, which is double his 2024-25 mark of 5.6. But his confidence is soaring, and you need to ride Raddysh's success through your postseason. He has three goals and three assists in his last four games (20 shots). He has 180 shots, 62 hits and 60 blocks in 63 games this season, and half of his goals (10) and 25 of his points have come with the man advantage.