Raddysh notched an assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Raddysh has a goal and six helpers over his last four contests, though a five-assist game versus the Flyers on March 9 pumped up his recent numbers. The 28-year-old is still in a top-four role for the Lightning, though his ice time has often fluctuated significantly. He's produced 28 points, 83 shots on net, 80 blocked shots, 62 hits and a minus-7 rating through 68 appearances. His role on the second power-play unit creates some appeal for Raddysh in deeper fantasy formats.