Raddysh logged two power-play assists, six shots on goal and three blocked shots in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Blues.

Raddysh saw a six-game point streak end Tuesday in Pittsburgh, but it didn't take him long to get back on the scoresheet. He helped out on power-play tallies by Nikita Kucherov and Oliver Bjorkstrand in this contest. Raddysh continues to play a massive role, especially with the man advantage, in the absence of Victor Hedman (elbow). For the season, Raddysh has career highs in goals (12), points (41), power-play points (15) and plus-minus rating (plus-17) while adding 97 shots on net, 38 hits and 37 blocked shots across 40 appearances.