Raddysh (undisclosed) did not play in the third period of Sunday's 7-4 win over Buffalo, and head coach Jon Cooper did not have an update on his status after the game, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Raddysh logged 9:06 of ice time prior to exiting in the second period. The Lightning went with 11 forwards and seven defensemen Sunday due to a few injuries up front, so they'll need to promote someone from AHL Syracuse if Raddysh is forced to miss any time. The 29-year-old should be considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's potential preview of a first-round playoff matchup against the Panthers.