Raddysh stayed back in Tampa Bay for the birth of his child and will miss Tuesday's matchup with Nashville, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Raddysh figures to be back in the lineup when the Bolts return home to face the Stars on Thursday, though that hasn't been officially confirmed. The team went with seven blueliners in their most recent contests, but without Raddysh available, will likely reinsert Curtis Douglas into the lineup.