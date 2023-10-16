Raddysh registered an assist in Sunday's 5-2 defeat versus Ottawa.
Raddysh picked up his first point of the season after having been left off the scoresheet in the opening two contests. In 17 games last season, the 27-year-old managed just three points while dishing out 25 hits. Given his limited offensive upside, the Toronto native is unlikely to offer much in the way of fantasy value.
More News
-
Lightning's Darren Raddysh: Inks two-year contract•
-
Lightning's Darren Raddysh: First-ever playoff goal•
-
Lightning's Darren Raddysh: Gets first NHL goal•
-
Lightning's Darren Raddysh: First NHL points•
-
Lightning's Darren Raddysh: Recalled from AHL•
-
Lightning's Darren Raddysh: Sent to AHL Syracuse•