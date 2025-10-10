Raddysh provided two assists, two shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Senators.

Raddysh helped out on goals by Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov at even strength. The 29-year-old Raddysh was listed on the top pairing alongside Victor Hedman, but he saw just 17:33 of ice time, lowest among the Lightning's blueliners. There's often some mixing and matching during games, with Raddysh's offense as the thing that makes him stick in a top-four role. He could slip down the lineup once J.J. Moser (suspension) returns to action Monday in Boston.