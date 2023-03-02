Raddysh was called up from AHL Syracuse on Thursday.

Raddysh's promotion to the main roster could be an indication that there is an injury on the blue line, though it's also possible that the team doesn't expect Mikey Eyssimont to join it for Thursday's matchup with Pittsburgh. Regardless, Raddysh will be hard-pressed to break into the lineup and will offer minimal fantasy value even if he does play.