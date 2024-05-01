Raddysh was dealing with a hip pointer when the Bolts were eliminated from the postseason, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports Wednesday.

Raddysh was out of the lineup for Tampa Bay's final two contests due to his hip injury. Unless the 28-year-old Toronto native requires surgery, he should be ready to play when training camp opens in the fall. Whether he is at camp with the Lightning remains to be seen, as Raddysh will hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent July 1.