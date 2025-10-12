Raddysh scored a goal on two shots, blocked two shots and went minus-2 in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Devils.

Raddysh already has three points, four shots on net and three blocks over two games, though he's also posted a minus-3 rating. The 29-year-old is facing some competition from Max Crozier for a spot alongside Victor Hedman at even strength. Raddysh can do a little better standing on his own, as he has a good enough shot to be a power-play specialist on the second unit. The 29-year-old is a viable depth defenseman in fantasy.