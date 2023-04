Raddysh scored a goal in a 4-3 overtime loss to Toronto on Saturday in Game 3.

He drove down the right side and Matthew Knies failed to stay with him, instead choosing to bail and go back toward the point as Raddysh went hard around the net. The Leafs coverage broke down, leaving Raddysh free as he wrapped around the net, and he wired a hard shot past Ilya Samsonov. It was his first playoff goal.