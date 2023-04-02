Raddysh delivered two assists Saturday in a 5-0 win over the Islanders.
These were his first NHL points in 16 games. Raddysh looked good skating with Mikhail Sergachev, who left the game in the third period with an apparent lower-body injury. Raddysh could see more ice time should Sergachev's injury keep him out of game action over the short term.
