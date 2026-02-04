Lightning's Darren Raddysh: Five-game goal streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Raddysh scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over Buffalo.
Raddysh is on a five-game goal streak (four assists), and he has 21 shots in that span. Three of his goals came on the power play. Raddysh has gone full beast mode this season, and we hope he never wakes up from this dream. He has 17 goals, 34 assists, a plus-16 rating, 127 shots and 19 power-play points (nine goals) in just 48 games. Raddysh has also been supremely clutch -- he has five game-winning goals this season.
