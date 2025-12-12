Raddysh scored a goal and added an assist in an 8-4 win over the Devils on Thursday.

His one-timer from the point at 3:48 of the first period put the Bolts up 2-0. Raddysh has four points, including three goals, in his last two games (four shots). Victor Hedman (undisclosed) is back on injured reserve, and Raddysh is continuing to show he can carry the proverbial mail for the Bolts.