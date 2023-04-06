Raddysh scored his first NHL goal in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.

Raddysh got a lot of help from the stick of Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider in front, but a goal's a goal. His marker was originally credited to Brandon Hagel, but further review determined that Schneider accidentally tipped the puck in without Hagel touching it. Raddysh is on a roll, as his first NHL points came in Tampa Bay's previous game, when the 27-year-old blueliner had two assists against the Islanders in his 16th NHL appearance.