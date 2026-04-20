Raddysh scored a power-play goal in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Sunday.

Raddysh continues to channel his best Al MacInnis with his bombs from the point. Teammate Victor Hedman (personal) remains out, and Charle-Edouard D'Astous (undisclosed) was unable to return to Game 1 after a hard hit in the second period. Raddysh will be the Bolts' lead actor from the back end in Game 2 on Tuesday.