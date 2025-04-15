Raddysh (undisclosed) will play in Tuesday's matchup with Florida, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Raddysh was questionable heading into Tuesday's game, but will be in the lineup for the Bolts. The 29-year-old defenseman is currently mired in a 14-game goal drought, though he has chipped in five helpers, 14 shots and 11 blocks over that stretch. While there is little reason to expect the Lightning to move away from utilizing seven defensemen, Raddysh would likely be the odd man out if they shift back to a 12/6 deployment.