Raddysh signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Lightning on Wednesday, per PuckPedia.
Raddysh appeared in four NHL games last season, logging an average of 10:40 of ice time. He added 25 points in 61 contests with AHL Syracuse, where he could begin the 2022-23 campaign. He'll likely remain as defensive depth for the Bolts.
