Raddysh was waived by Tampa Bay on Friday, according to CapFriendly.
Raddysh signed a two-year extension this offseason but it appears he'll begin the year with AHL Syracuse as expected. The 26-year-old was held scoreless in four appearances with the Lightning last season.
