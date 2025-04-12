Raddysh logged an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Red Wings.
Raddysh ended a four-game point drought with the helper on Anthony Cirelli's tally 1:01 into the contest. The Lightning have stuck with seven defensemen late in the season, allowing Raddysh to stay in the lineup. The 29-year-old has produced 36 points, 104 shots on net, 66 blocked shots, 37 hits and a plus-9 rating over 70 appearances.
