Raddysh had a goal and two assists Thursday in a 4-1 win over the Jets.

The goal -- his 15th of the season -- stood as the winner. Raddysh seems to have come out of nowhere this season, but his skill has been there for a long time. While undrafted out of junior, Raddysh won the Max Kaminsky Trophy as the OHL's top defender in 2016-17. He currently sits sixth in the league in scoring with 47 points from the blue line; he's tied with Cale Makar for third in goals. Raddysh is on a three-game goal (three) and point (five) streak; it includes 11 shots and two power-play goals.