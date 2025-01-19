Raddysh generated a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 5-1 win over Detroit.

Raddysh helped out on Jake Guentzel's power-play marker before scoring a goal of his own on the man advantage in the middle frame of Saturday's victory. Raddysh added four shots on goal, one hit, two blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in 18:05 of ice time. The right-shot blueliner has points in three consecutive games for the second time in 2024-25. He's provided decent fantasy value on the No. 1 pairing in addition to his spot on the second power-play unit, chipping in two goals, 16 assists and a plus-8 rating through 36 appearances in 2024-25.