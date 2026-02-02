Raddysh scored a power-play goal on seven shots and added an assist in Sunday's 6-5 shootout win over the Bruins in the Stadium Series.

Victor Hedman (elbow) was eased back into a seven-defensemen lineup, with Raddysh seeing a team-high 29:38 of ice time. Even with the Lightning's blue line at full strength, there's no reason to reduce Raddysh's role, as he has scored in four straight games and has seven points in that span. For the season, the 29-year-old has 16 goals, 49 points (18 on the power play), 124 shots on net, 46 hits, 46 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a plus-17 rating over 47 appearances.