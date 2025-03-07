Raddysh scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Sabres.

Raddysh has five points over his last three outings. His first-period tally Thursday was his first goal since Jan. 20 versus the Maple Leafs. The defenseman was called on for 24:47 of ice time, a season high by one second, because Victor Hedman (undisclosed) was hurt early. If Hedman misses additional time, Raddysh would be a candidate to quarterback the top power-play unit. The 29-year-old Raddysh has 28 points, 88 shots on net, 50 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 54 appearances, so he certainly has the scoring chops to handle a larger role.