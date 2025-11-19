Raddysh potted a goal, tallied two assists, placed two shots on net and picked up two PIM in Tuesday's 5-1 win over New Jersey.

After grabbing an assist in his previous outing, Raddysh posted his best offensive performance of the season with a goal in the third period alongside two power-play assists. The 29-year-old blueliner is up to two goals, five assists and 25 shots on net in 13 games this season. He has stepped up in the absence of Victor Hedman (undisclosed) as Raddysh has taken on a sizably large workload, averaging 22:19 per game and over four and a half minutes of power-play time without the team captain. With Hedman's timetable still unknown, Raddysh is a strong streaming option in fantasy across most formats.