Lightning's Darren Raddysh: Puts up trio of helpers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Raddysh notched three assists, four shots on goal, seven PIM and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Sabres.
Raddysh has remained productive since the Olympic break, compiling six assists, including three on the power play, over his last seven games. The 30-year-old defenseman is up to 58 points (23 on the power play), 153 shots on net, 59 hits, 56 blocked shots, 36 PIM and a plus-18 rating in a breakout campaign.
More News
-
Lightning's Darren Raddysh: Six-game, 10-point streak•
-
Lightning's Darren Raddysh: Five-game goal streak•
-
Lightning's Darren Raddysh: One of each Sunday•
-
Lightning's Darren Raddysh: Offensive skills continue to shine•
-
Lightning's Darren Raddysh: Another power-play goal•
-
Lightning's Darren Raddysh: Continues breakout campaign•