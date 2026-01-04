Raddysh scored a hat trick Saturday in a 7-3 win over San Jose.

It was Raddysh's first NHL hattie, and he became the third defenseman in franchise history to accomplish the feat, joining Dan Boyle (Dec. 23, 2006) and Doug Crossman (Nov. 7, 1992). And remarkably, he and brother Taylor Raddysh (Oct. 23, 2025) became the first set of brothers to each score a hat trick against the same team in more than 40 years when Quebec Nordiques teammates Marian (Oct. 21, 1982) and Peter Stastny (Dec. 11, 1982) did it against the Penguins. "It's pretty special," Raddysh said after the game. "This organization has a lot of unbelievable players come through there, through their time, and you know, to be a part of this is something special. And I don't take (it) too lightly."