Lightning's Darren Raddysh: Records two more helpers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Raddysh notched two assists, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Kings.
Raddysh earned his third multi-point effort in the last five games. He had a hand in Brayden Point's second-period tally as well as Nikita Kucherov's empty-netter in the third. Raddysh is now at 31 points, 78 shots on net, 32 hits, 31 blocked shots, 19 PIM and a plus-10 rating over 34 appearances this season. The defenseman is six points back of matching his career-best total from 73 regular-season contests in 2024-25.
