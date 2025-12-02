Lightning's Darren Raddysh: Rejoins team
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Raddysh (personal) has rejoined the Lightning and is on the ice for warmups ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Islanders, Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley reports.
Since Raddysh was not dealing with an injury, it's safe to assume he'll be fine to play Tuesday. The 29-year-old should be in contention for power-play minutes as well as a top-four role. He has seven points over his last three games.
