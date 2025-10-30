Lightning's Darren Raddysh: Set to play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Raddysh (personal) is expected to draw back into the lineup for Thursday's game against Dallas, per Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.
Raddysh wasn't in the lineup for Tuesday's 5-2 win over Nashville. He has a goal and three points in six appearances this season. Raddysh's return likely means that Tampa Bay will go back to a split of 11 forwards and seven defensemen, which might result in Curtis Douglas being a healthy scratch.
