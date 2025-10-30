Raddysh (personal) is expected to draw back into the lineup for Thursday's game against Dallas, per Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.

Raddysh wasn't in the lineup for Tuesday's 5-2 win over Nashville. He has a goal and three points in six appearances this season. Raddysh's return likely means that Tampa Bay will go back to a split of 11 forwards and seven defensemen, which might result in Curtis Douglas being a healthy scratch.