Raddysh had two assists Monday in a 5-1 win over the Flyers.

Raddysh has 12 points (four goals, eight assists) during a six-game point streak. He has now moved into the better-than-point-per-game territory with 39, including 12 goals, in 38 games. Both numbers are career marks. We don't think Raddysh will ever recreate this magic in another season, but he's fantasy gold right now.