Raddysh logged an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Raddysh ended his 10-game point drought with a helper on the game-winning goal. He gave the puck to Brandon Hagel, who used speed through the neutral zone to get an edge and set up Nikita Kucherov with 1:48 left in the extra session. Raddysh saw 21:54 of ice time Saturday, filling the void left behind in the wake of Victor Hedman (undisclosed) leaving the game. Raddysh has eight assists, 39 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 29 contests overall. If he sees a bump in ice time, he'll likely handle more defensive assignments.