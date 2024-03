Raddysh had an NHL career-high five assists in a 7-0 win over the Flyers on Saturday.

It was a pinch-me game for Raddysh, who tied Mark Recchi (March 1, 2009) and Martin St. Louis (Nov. 18, 2010) for the most assists in a game by a Lightning player. The defender had one assist in his previous 11 games. What a night. Raddysh is on track to top 30 points, so his value is limited. But watch him for 2024-25.