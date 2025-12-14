Raddysh scored a power-play goal Saturday in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Islanders.

Raddysh one-timed a point shot past Ilya Sorokin in the second period to cut the score to 2-1. His goal streak stands at three games and four goals (one assist). Two of the goals have come with the man advantage. Raddysh continues to excel in the number one role on the blue line in Victor Hedman's (undisclosed) absence.